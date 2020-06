CHICAGO — A man is in custody after an alleged armed bank robbery Friday in the Loop.

Police were called to the PNC Centre at 1 N Franklin Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to police several people were inside at the time and held hostage by the man who was reportedly armed with a weapon.

As many as six people were released a short time later. The man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

There is no further information at this time.