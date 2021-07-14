All lanes on Dan Ryan reopened after shooting investigation

CHICAGO — All lanes have reopened on the Dan Ryan Expressway after being closed for hours for a shooting investigation near Longwood Manor.

Illinois State Police say the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 95th Street.

No injuries have been reported.

All lanes of traffic were closed around 4:30 a.m. as police investigated the scene. They reopened just before 8 a.m., according to state police.

No further details have been provided at this time.

