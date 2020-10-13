CPD vehicle crashes, falls off overpass onto Kennedy Expressway; OB lanes closed near Foster

CHICAGO — All lanes are shut down on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Foster after an accident involving a Chicago police cruiser.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Chicago police confirm its vehicle went over the Foster overpass onto the OB Kennedy.

The condition of the officer isn’t known at this time.

The officer was able to contact dispatch soon after the crash, however she was disoriented and confused.

The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.

The Kennedy remains closed outbound from Foster to Bryn Mawr.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.