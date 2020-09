CHICAGO — A rollover crash involving two semi trucks on the outbound Bishop Ford is causing major delays for the morning commute.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Monday near 159th Street. One of the semis rolled over, spilling steel coils all over the roadway.

Crews remain on the scene. It is unknown what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Major delays in the area, drivers are urged to avoid if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.