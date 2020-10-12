All lanes blocked IB I-57 at Sibley after fatal crash

CHICAGO — A fatal crash investigation has all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate 57 Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at Sibley, when a driver crashed into a semi truck. The driver was pronounced dead.

All northbound lanes of I-57 at 147th are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION: NB I-57 at Sibley/147th, all lanes blocked. According to Illinois State Police, driver crashed into a semi around 3:45 this morning. Traffic being diverted at 147th. pic.twitter.com/TwaAYHsusD — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) October 12, 2020

No further details have been released at this time.

Heavy delays are reported leading up to the area. Traffic is being diverted at 147th.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.