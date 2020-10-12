All lanes blocked IB I-57 at Sibley after fatal crash

CHICAGO — A fatal crash investigation has all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate 57 Monday morning.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at Sibley, when a driver crashed into a semi truck. The driver was pronounced dead.
All northbound lanes of I-57 at 147th are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
No further details have been released at this time.
Heavy delays are reported leading up to the area. Traffic is being diverted at 147th.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.