All gender bathroom signage begins to go up in CPS schools

CHICAGO — New signage went up this week in Chicago Public Schools making it clear students can use whatever bathroom they want.

CPS schools were required to hang the new signage by Wednesday. The district announced the new policy on Twitter last month.

Schools like LaSalle Language Academy sent newsletters to parents explaining what to expect. LaSalle now has two all-gender, multi-stall restrooms. They’re equipped with privacy strips to close gaps and urinal dividers.

“We want to make an environment as respectful and inclusive as we can,” Education Program Manager Curran Cross said.

Some parents thing the policy is not a big deal.

“I’m fine with it,” Mandal Golden said. “They’re not scared to use the washroom at home. We have boys and girls at home, it’s the same policy. Washrooms are generally private.”

Others seem infuriated by the district’s move, saying they are worried about confusion, harassment and bullying.

“I think it’s crazy. I not agree with that, boys and girls are supposed to be separate,” a parent said.

Schools like LaSalle said safety has actually increased, according to student surveys.

Chicago Public Schools said its open to all feedback on the policy. You can email them at osp@cps.edu.

At this time, it’s unclear how many CPS schools have put up the signage.