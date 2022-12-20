CHICAGO — A portion of O’Hare International Airport was briefly closed Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, according to a Transportation Security Administration spokesperson.

The incident happened in Terminal One just after 6 a.m. when a passenger told an airline employee behind the counter that they had a bomb in their bag, and then left the scene.

TSA said Chicago police cleared the area, and passengers from two checkpoints in Terminal One were redirected to Checkpoint 3 as officers investigated.

Police gave the all-clear around 6:50 a.m. Screening operations have resumed as normal.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The bomb threat comes as Chicago airports prepare for a potential upcoming winter snowstorm Thursday.