CHICAGO – Chicago Fire officials gave an ‘All Clear’ following reports that children were trapped inside a burning home in Marquette Park.

Around 3 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Troy St. Once firefighters fully extinguished the blaze, crews searched aggressively for occupants.

Call on Troy was boxed on report of children trapped. No victims found so far. Searches are aggressively underway pic.twitter.com/1BKEMwPKcl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021

Fire officials said all occupants made it out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported.

No word on what caused the blaze.