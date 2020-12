ALGONQUIN, Ill. — An extra-alarm fire completely gutted a house in Algonquin Thursday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Riverview Drive, just south of the Fox River and north of Highland.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm blaze at the two-story home, which was fully engulfed upon arrival.

No injuries are reported.

Algonquin- Skycam9 is live over a fully engulfed house fire on Riverview Dr just south of the Fox River and north of Highland pic.twitter.com/ENSn2OXmRK — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 3, 2020

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.