CHICAGO — During a protest against the construction site of a tent camp meant to house newly arrived migrants in Brighton Park Thursday, the mayor’s office says Alderwoman Julia Ramirez was physically attacked.

The owner of the site located near the intersection of 38th Street and California is the Sanchez Group. The Sanchez Group submitted an application with the city as a potential property to house newly arrived migrants.

During the protest, Ramirez was chased by people demanding answers and she was then escorted out by police.

According to the mayor’s office, Ramirez was a victim of a physical attack by area residents and released a statement:

“I learned today that an alderwoman and an aide, while attempting to meet with constituents, were victims of a physical attack by area residents. My administration supports the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but this type of action against a public servant is unconscionable. … Any violent act against an elected official in our city is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. My office and the Chicago Police Department are currently investigating this incident, and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Residents upset by the plan mentioned feelings of being overlooked by the city when making the decision.

“It doesn’t feel good to be disregarded by the mayor, the alderperson. She is supposed to represent us and she’s clearly not representing all of us,” Jacquelyn Zuniga, a Brighton Park resident, said.

WGN News reached out to Ramirez’s office for comment but have not yet heard back.

Ramirez is expected to hold a community meeting scheduled to take place Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Kelly High School at 6 p.m.