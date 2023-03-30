CHICAGO —The group of aldermen are pushing for more independence from the mayor’s office happening just a week before a new mayor is elected to run the city.

The aldermen are looking to increase the number of committees and subcommittees from19 to 28 which would include adding a youth services subgroup and another focused on entertainment and conventions.

The group also wants council members to pick their own committee chairs instead of thew power belonging to the mayor.

City Council has allowed mayors to hand-pick committee chairs for the past few decades, helping ensure the mayor could push through their legislation more quickly.

Another change is stopping ordinances from being introduced last minute without making information available to the public.

Even though the vote is taking place Thursday, any rules approved later would still have to be re-approved by the newly elected City Council once the new term starts.

WGN reporters spoke to alderman Scott Waguespack who touched on why the group of aldermen decided to bring the vote up a week before runoff elections.

Voting is set to take place Thursday morning. WGN is actively following results.