Aldermen call special City Council meeting Friday on violence

CHICAGO — After first demanding a public safety committee hearing to talk about Chicago violence, aldermen have now called a special City Council meeting on Friday.

The aldermen want to hear from Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and what safety plan he has in place for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Related Content Chicago aldermen call for public safety hearing amid rising gun violence

If the superintendent fails to appear, the council says they will issue a vote of no confidence.

https://twitter.com/tahmanbradley/status/1410270663319904256/photo/1

On Tuesday, more than 20 city council members called on the public safety committee chairman to hold hearings this week, following the recent explosion in gun violence.

The group wants Alderman Chris Taliaferro to have hearings on:

The Chicago Police Department’s summer mobile patrol unit, community safety team, and reallocation of officers and resources.

Officer scheduling, deployment strategies, and programs or incentives for officer fatigue.

Examining the success of technologies used to manage crime-fighting operations and personnel shortages.