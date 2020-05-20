Alderman working to close loophole in Chicago’s puppy mill ordinance

CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman is working to close a loophole in the city’s puppy mill ordinance.

That loophole allowed pet shops to sidestep the 2014 ordinance against puppy mills in Chicago.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said breeders formed non-profits branding themselves as rescue organizations. Pet shops could then get animals and claim them as rescues. But it was really just a “phony middle man,” according to the Hopkins.

His ordinance allows pet shops to provide space to an animal shelter or rescue organization to house and display animals for adoption, but the store would not be allowed to make any profit.

The animals would be adopted for a nominal fee.

