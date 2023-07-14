CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman is accused of directing city workers to target a critic who lives in his ward by going after the man’s garden.

While the Inspector General’s report does not identify the alderperson, previous reporting, and the alleged victim say he is Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th Ward).

“Jimmy is such a snowflake he employs his friends to gang up on people who disagree with him,” said Pete Czosnyka, a North Side’s 45th Ward resident.

The Inspector General investigated and concluded: A “sitting alderperson directed City employees to issue unfounded citations for overgrown weeds and rodents to the home of a constituent who had been publicly critical of the alderperson.”

The IG found the alderperson was in “breach of fiduciary duty” for “unauthorized use of City property” and has now referred the matter to the Chicago Board of Ethics.

The weed fines totaled more than $700, according to Czosnyka. He didn’t wilt. Instead, he fought the fines, and a judge ruled in his favor in 2020. Czosnyka argued that he was growing native plants originally provided to him by the Chicago Department of Environment.

Cosnyka said public records have since revealed messages between Ald. Gardiner and city workers plotted to plant the weed citations even though they knew his garden was legal.

Ald. Gardiner did not respond to requests for comment via email or a message left at his ward office.

Czosnyka said his problems with Gardiner grew out of the alderman’s initial campaign for office in 2018 and have blossomed in the years since he took office.

Czosnyka said he frequently posted critical comments on Gardiner’s campaign and ward Facebook pages leading to him being blocked.

Czosnyka and his wife accused a Gardiner ally of driving her car into his front yard in 2021 after earlier driving by and shouting, “Tell your husband: ‘Stop following the alderman and taking pictures.’”

Ald. Gardiner issued a public apology in 2021 after leaked text messages from a former staffer showed he used misogynistic, homophobic and derogatory language toward colleagues and constituents.

Czosnyka is a retired engineer and self-described “curmudgeon.” He said he’s undeterred and feels vindicated by the inspector general’s findings.

“What I really hope is that it convinced people to hold their government officials accountable,” he told WGN.

The Chicago Board of Ethics will now consider the inspector general’s findings and claims against Ald. Gardiner, who will have the opportunity to make his case in a hearing. Even if it’s determined the alderperson engaged in wrongdoing, he likely won’t face more than a fine because he holds elected office.