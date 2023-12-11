CHICAGO — Prosecutors are using recordings made by ex-alderman turned FBI mole Danny Solis to make their case against the once powerful Ed Burke.

Prosecutors decided months ago to not to put Solis on the stand. Burke’s attorneys told the judge they will call Solis to the stand and plan to question him for hours about the recordings alone.

In the recording Solis says, “I think I’ve got some good news. I talked to Skydell today. Burke responded saying “So, did we, uh, land the tuna?”

“If we land the tuna, there certainly will be a day of accounting, you can count on that,” Burke continued.

Jurors have heard the conversation between Burke and Solis from the spring of 2017.

Prosecutors say “tuna” was business for Burke’s private law firm from developers of the Old Post Office.

Solis, an alderman for more than two decades and chair of the city council zoning committee, retired in 2018. He agreed to record Burke as a part of a deal made with the Feds.

Burke faces 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion. Prosecutors allege Burke used his position to leverage law firm business.

They say in the case of the Old Post Office, Burke was frustrated that the company renovating the post office had not hired his law firm to do property tax yields and suggested that he would not use his club to pull strings for approvals needed from city hall unless his firm was hired.

Burke faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lead defenses also told judges they intend to question Solis about the deal made with the government in exchange with his cooperation. Prosecutors have asked judges to put limits on the kind of questions Burke’s Lawyers can ask.

The trial is entering its sixth week.