CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman is expected to propose an ordinance to City Council Wednesday for a pilot municipal sidewalk snow and ice removal program.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas will hold a press conference at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday with details on the Chicago Plow The Sidewalks Pilot Program.

The intent is to make sure seniors and those with physical disabilities can get out of their homes and to stores for food and other supplies.

The alderman wants $750,000 to fund the pilot program.

Villegas points to the city of Toronto, which already plows its sidewalks.