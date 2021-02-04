Aldermen take up fight to improve mail delivery for South Side residents

CHICAGO — Residents of several South Side wards say they are not getting their mail on time, and now aldermen are taking up the fight to improve delivery.

Aldermen who represent people in Englewood say they get calls daily from people who are not receiving mail. They say that three weeks worth of mail was stuffed in people’s mailboxes on Wednesday.

“It’s not until an alderman calls that someone will get their mail. Just last night we had over a dozen trucks across the street from the post office, cramming mail from the last three weeks into everyone’s mailboxes. So much mail was delivered last night, many of my residents couldn’t even get it out of their mail slots. That’s how backed up they are. That is completely unaccepatable,” 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez said.

The alderman says if they don’t call, people have to line up outside the post office in the 6500 block of South Ashland to try and get their mail. They say seniors are not getting their medication and people aren’t getting their bills in on time.

The post office told the aldermen that the delays have to do with staffing issues due to COVID-19. They say this has been happening for months and needs to change. They also say they have reached out to the Illinois Congressional Delegation.

Lawmakers say they plan to look into it.

WGN reached out to USPS for a comment, but have not yet heard back.