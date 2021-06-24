Alderman Pat Dowell responds to community calls for more action in the fight against gun violence

“Where is everybody?” asked a Wentworth Gardens resident after the latest shooting death in her neighborhood, specifically looking for a response from city officials.

We reached out to CHA, the declined an interview but sent this statement.

“Wednesday morning’s shooting is a tragedy, and CHA stands with residents in the Wentworth Gardens community as it recovers from this violence. CHA is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department in their investigation of this incident.

Promoting public safety at all our sites is a top priority for CHA. In addition to working closely with the Chicago Police Department, CHA employs private security contractors and has redeployed additional resources to Wentworth Gardens. CHA also operates a 24 hour hotline where residents can report security concerns.

CHA is committed to continuing to work with our partners in law enforcement and the community to ensure the safety of all our residents.”

Also called out by name, Alderman Pat Dowell, who joined WGN to answer to criticisms that residents should have the same police protection that baseball fans see at nearby Sox games.