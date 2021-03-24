Alderman introduces ordinance to replace over 6 mph speeding tickets with 10 mph and up

CHICAGO — A city alderman has introduced an ordinance reversing Chicago’s new speeding program targeting drivers going 6 mph or more over the limit.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward) cited unemployment and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to revert the program back.

“Frankly, we don’t even know for certain whether the cameras reduce crashes and fatalities,” said

Ald. Beale. “But what we do know is that the City’s speed cameras function as a cash cow.

Operating only in neighborhoods, the system is generating one ticket every 12 seconds and hundreds

of thousands of dollars in revenues, extracting the most dollars from those who can least afford it.”

Earlier this month, Chicago began a program that gives out $35 speeding tickets via cameras to drivers going six to 10 miles per hour over the limit. Fines jump to $100 for going 11 miles or more over the limit.

In the old program, which began in 2013, the city only cited vehicles going at least 10 miles per hour over the limit.

The city has 88 active cameras around schools and parks.

A map of the city’s speed cameras and Children’s SafetyZones can be found on their website.