CHICAGO — New details are expected to be released this week about plans to temporarily house migrants at a college in Chicago.

A meeting for residents of the 38th ward is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wilbur Wright College to talk about the plans.

38th Ward Ald. Nicholas Sposato said the plan is expected to temporarily house about 400 asylum seekers, many of whom are currently sleeping at police stations across the city.

“Taking them out of the police stations and planning on putting them here for two months,” Sposato said.

They would be housed at the college from June 1 until July 31.

He said he only found out about officials eyeing up this location as temporary housing through an anonymous phone call.

It prompted him to push for a community gathering for his constituents only.

“It’s a 38th ward issue right now,” he said. “It’s exclusive to my community.”

He said there are a lot of unknowns in terms of things like amenities and security.

“When you have 400 people, there should be a minimum of four people here 24/7,” Sposato said.

He said he is also aware some people aren’t happy about money being spent on this crisis.

“They are offended by the fact putting money aside for them and not for our own homeless people,” Sposato said. “I have a homeless guy three blocks from here who can’t come to this shelter.”

Thousands of migrants have arrived in Chicago since last summer. Many of them have been bussed to the city from Texas.

“I wish the president would sign an order,” Sposato said. “Get them out in the workforce and help my businesses, help their families.”

The hope is Tuesday’s meeting will provide some information about how the plan will be executed. There is also hope the meeting will provide details on what happens when August rolls around.

“It is what it is,” Sposato said. “We have to work together and make the best of it.”