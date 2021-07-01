Alderman Carrie Austin, chief of staff, indicted for bribery

CHICAGO — Alderwoman Carrie Austin has been indicted on federal bribery charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Austin, 72, of Chicago, is charged with one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery, and one count of willfully making materially false statements to the FBI.

The indictment revolves around plans for a nearly $50 million dollar development in her ward.

A construction company allegedly bribed Austin and her chief of staff with free home improvements in an attempt to curry favor and in exchange for the contract to a development project.

The indictment alleges that beginning in 2016, the pair was provided with personal benefits by the construction company’s owner and other contractors “in an effort to influence them in their official capacities.”

Austin is now the third sitting alderperson under federal indictment. Aldermen Ed Burke was indicted in 2019, and Patrick Daley Thompson this past April.

Austin’s chief of staff Chester Wilson, 55, is also charged with one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery, and one count of theft of government funds.