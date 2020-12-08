Alderman admits to allowing diners inside his Ann Sather restaurant, violating state restrictions

CHICAGO — The well- known restaurant Ann Sather is under investigation for violating state COVID-19 restrictions Monday as owner and longtime Alderman Tom Tunney admits they allowed some regular customers to dine inside as recently as last week.

The rule-breaking was first reported by the blog “Second City Cop,” which posted pictures taken from inside the restaurant last Thursday.

“This is not the way to do business, you have to respect the order,” resident Jesus Flores said.

Tunney said in a statement Monday: “on a sporadic basis we have allowed a very limited number of our regular diners to eat inside the restaurant while observing social distancing and mask wearing rules. This was an error in judgment and won’t happen again.”

The city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection office is investigating, and if it finds violations occurred, Ann Sather could receive a Notice to Correct or a citation, which carries a fine of up to $10,000.

“Well I agree it was an error in judgement. I also will say elected officials should be setting an example, not creating the example that people may follow that may spread coronavirus,” Governor JB Pritzker said when asked about the restaurant Monday.

Some customers are defending the restaurant’s decision.

“For some place that’s as homey and as welcoming and as good as Ann Sather is, I can understand why people would want to sit down and have a meal,” Diana Goodenough said.

City officials said they are treating this investigation like thousands of others since the pandemic began and any business found in violation will be held accountable, no exceptions.