CHICAGO — Ald. Roderick Sawyer said he plans to run for Chicago mayor, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

He is the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer.

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Ald. Sawyer said Mayor Lori Lightfoot “doesn’t play well in the sandbox” with others and is not the right fit.

Lightfoot picked Sawyer to serve at the chair of the city council’s Committee on Health and Human Relations. He was also a chair on the council’s Black caucus.

With crime being one of the biggest issues this election, Sawyer said Lightfoot’s curfew is a red herring and does not address the deeper problem of crime among children.