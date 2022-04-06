CHICAGO — Ald. Raymond Lopez has officially announced he is running for mayor of Chicago.

The 15th Ward alderman made the announcement on Wednesday saying, “Chicago: I’m in!” on Twitter.

“I love my city and, like most Chicagoans, I am sick and tired of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship,” Lopez said in a press release. “The time is now to provide our great city with the compassion and leadership it deserves. I’m in, and I hope Chicago will join me.”

The alderman is a fierce critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and he’s the first person to enter the 2023 mayoral race. Lightfoot has not said whether she’s going to seek re-election.

The news comes just a few days before businessman Willie Wilson is scheduled to announce his 2023 plans.