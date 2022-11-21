CHICAGO — Alderman Ray Lopez announced Monday he is ending his mayoral campaign and will seek another City Council term.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the 15th Ward alderman said, “A crowded field only serves to benefit the mayor. Lightfoot must be defeated to save Chicago.”
Full statement below:
The alderman continued and said he intends to seek a third term as alderman of the 15th Ward.
Lopez announced he was running for mayor in April. He is a fierce critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and was the first person to enter the 2023 mayoral race.