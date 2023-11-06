CHICAGO — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa will be stepping down as floor leader of the city council after allegations that he attempted to block one of their members from attending a controversial city council meeting on Thursday, the mayor’s office said.

A statement released by the Mayor’s office said:

Alderwoman Mitts is a venerable leader and woman of abiding faith, who is committed to public service and the principles of accountability and mercy. Alderman Ramirez-Rosa has acknowledged his transgressions, apologized to his colleagues and committed himself to rebuilding trust.

The CABC alleges that Ald. Ramirez-Rosa attempted to physically restrain Ald. Emma Mitts (37th Ward) from entering the chamber.

The council was set to decide whether to let voters weigh in on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city, but the meeting ended in a storm of shouting and allegations.

“It is not lost on me that Thursday’s events occurred during a time of heightened tension at City Hall. In recent months, the forces of division have preyed on our city, pitting us against each other in the most destructive ways. I am confident we will find a way to move forward and regain the trust and respect necessary to have a functioning legislative body,” the statement said.

The CABC released a statement on Saturday calling on Ramirez-Rosa to resign as Floor Leader and Chairman of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards.