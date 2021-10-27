Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson bank fraud trial delayed until February

CHICAGO – Federally charged Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th Ward) will not stand before a judge until 2022.

The Chicago-area alderman trial on tax charges has been delayed until Feb. 1, 2022. The trial was slated to begin next week but was postponed as a result of a health emergency.

Prosecutors allege Thompson, the grandson of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, filed false tax returns and lied to investigators regarding over $200,000 worth of loans he’d received from the now-defunct Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport.

Thompson was indicted on federal bank fraud charges in April. He pled not guilty and insisted that he paid the back taxes owed and repaid the rest of his loan.