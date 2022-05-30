CHICAGO — Someone smashed Chicago alderwoman Maria Hadden’s ward office windows Monday morning.

The Rogers Park-area alderwoman said the incident does not appear to be personal.

“Someone got a little out of hand early this morning and broke a chair against the glass,” the 49th Ward alderwoman said on Facebook.

She thanked neighbors and the 24th District Police for their assistance.

In recent weeks, Hadden has been outspoken following the deaths of three women inside the James Sneider Apartments amid a heatwave. In the aftermath, Hadden introduced a two-fold resolution to City Council requesting a hearing regarding the deaths.