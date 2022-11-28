CHICAGO — After 53-plus years serving as alderman of the City’s 14th Ward, Ed burke has decided to not seek re-election.

The longest serving alderman in Chicago was indicted on federal racketeering and extortion charges in 2019 — and after an FBI raid on his office last year — Burke was ousted from his position as chair of Chicago’s Finance Committee. Burke is set to go to trial sometime next year.

“We can see from court filings there is a lot of evidence that will be introduced at trial next November,” said WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek. “It’s going to take months to get through all of that. The bottom-line is how do you serve effectively in the 14th ward when so much of your attention is spent in court for months and months? it just wouldn’t have been practical for him.”

While Burke did not file a nomination petition to run for office again, two others — Jeylu Gutierrez and Raul Reyes — did in the 14th Ward.

Burke could not be reached for comment by WGN News.