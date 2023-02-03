CHICAGO — First Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata’s office in Logan Square was vandalized overnight in an attack his campaign manager believes could be “political retribution.”

Around 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Milwaukee Ave., following reports that unidentified vandals smashed the glass storefront of La Spata’s temporary campaign headquarters.

SEE ALSO | After Cook County charges dropped, legal fight for R. Kelly’s money continues

There were no signs of forced entry and nothing was stolen in the attack. La Spata said police ruled out robbery as a motive.

Photos courtesy of La Spata’s Facebook page. Photos courtesy of La Spata’s Facebook page.

“I’m thankful it was overnight and none of our volunteers, staff or interns were present or harmed,” La Spata shared on social media. “We’re not sure (of) the next steps, except that we know for certain that (the) community can’t be frightened or intimidated.”

In a video message Friday night, La Spata shared that the shattered storefront had been boarded up, with the council member adding, “I’m still here and if anyone thought they were scaring or intimidating anyone by doing this, they’ve got another thing coming.”

La Spata was elected alderman in 2019.