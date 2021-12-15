Ald. Carrie Austin alert and talking after collapsing during city council, taken to hospital to be checked out

CHICAGO — A Chicago alderperson was taken to the hospital after collapsing during Wednesday’s meeting.
Around 1 p.m. 34th Ward Alderwoman Carrie Austin collapsed.
A short time later she was reported to be conscious, according to others at the meeting.
Austin was taken to the hospital and the meeting resumed. She was alert and talking before she left.
No other information has been provided.
Earlier in the meeting the council had voted to approve both sports betting at Chicago stadiums and the $2.9 settlement for the Anjanette Young case.