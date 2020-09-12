Albany Park neighbors on edge after several cars shot up early Saturday

CHICAGO — Albany Park residents are on edge after shots were fired early Saturday, leaving several cars riddled with bullets.

At around 2 a.m., Chicago police responded the area of Troy and Belle Plaine on the report of 20 to 30 shots fired.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles on the block were shot up.

Robyn Johnson was sound asleep until several bullets whizzed by her windows

“We’re like ‘what the heck is that?'” Johnson said. “We actually got on the floor cause it was right outside the house.”

Across the street, neighbor Steven Kottra heard the commotion too. He went outside and said he saw one of the shooters get out of a van.

“I seen one guy standing here firing down that way,” Kottra said. “Just firing away for no reason and then yelling.”

It wasn’t until later on Saturday morning that the extent of the damage came to light. Bullets went through all three of the Johnson’s family vehicles and others nearby. A church was also hit.

“I didn’t realize all three got hit,” she said. “My car, my husband’s and my son’s.”

Chicago police said they have no suspects. If you saw anything, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.