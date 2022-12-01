CHICAGO — A hundred kids joined forces with Chicago police and a former Chicago Bears player to do some holiday shopping on Thursday.

Bear’s great Israel Idonije’s “Shop with a Cop” occurred at a South Loop-area Target. The dozens of children and 60 officers walked the aisles to pick out the latest toys and clothes, with each child receiving a $100 gift card.

The group also enjoyed pizza from Leona’s.

The event is designed to build trust between police and communities and make the holiday season fun for kids.

“The energy of the kids, you know, them going through the whole store, picking up the things that they want and then being able to spend that time with an officer, going through that budget…and having someone kind of guide them through the process, but their energy, their excitement, how happy they are, the hugs, is what really makes it special,” Idonije said.

The community event is now in its 17th year.