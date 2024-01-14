CHICAGO — Some travelers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport were forced to board shuttle buses in order to move between terminals, remote parking and the rental car facility after the Airport Transit System (ATS) system briefly broke down due to the extreme cold on Sunday.

Airport officials notified the public about the service disruption in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

While the ATS was back up and running in just under an hour, airport officials said supplemental bus service would continue as needed over the coming days due to the frigid temperatures, something that is known to cause problems with the system.

Sunday’s breakdown is the most recent in a long line of technical issues that have plagued the train system since it reopened to the public in 2021, following a rehab project that lasted from January 2019 to November 2021.

In 2021, airport officials said the train system carries around 180,000 passengers a week on average and travels the equivalent of 10,000 miles within that same time frame. But prior to the reopening of the train system, airport consultants warned that winter weather hampered its reliability.

While it is unclear if Sunday’s short disruption in service led to any missed flights, previous outages have led to headaches for travelers.

WGN Investigates has reported on the train system’s reliability since it fully reopened to the public just over two years ago.

Records obtained by WGN Investigates in 2023 revealed that the train system had to be taken offline more than 53 times within the first 10 months that it had fully reopened. Some of those instances were for planned maintenance or software upgrades, but the train system unexpectedly failed to function on 17 days, due to weather or various system failures.