The Air Quality Index for Chicago continues to be in the unhealthy range.

Thursday began with a reading of 192. That reading is very modestly lower than Wednesday evening, but still not good.

An Air Quality Alert has been extended for the entire Chicago area through midnight. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short. Others should choose less strenuous activities limit active time outdoors.

Smoke is lingering. Visibilities at 8 a.m. were at 2.5 miles at O’Hare and just 2 miles at Midway.