Air Force vet leaves hospital 4 months after being diagnosed with COVID-19

CHICAGO — An Air Force veteran is out of the hospital four months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trinton Reaves was one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in intensive care at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and doctors say it was a combination of many many treatments, dedicated staff and his will to heal that got him to Friday.

Reaves danced on his way out of the hospital as employees lined up waving flags cheering him on for a Healing Heroes celebration.

“All I could do is fight,” he said.

The Air Force veteran was in a fight for his life against COVID-19 and on Friday, he cried tears of joy after his release.

“Tears of joy. Just happy to get out,” he said. “The staff really took care of me, saved my life. I had a lot of complications.”

Doctors said he spent a lot of time on and off a ventilator

“There was a point in time where we couldn’t keep his oxygen levels up even with the most maximum ventilator settings and at that point, the ICU doctor taking care of him actually called his mother and she came in to see him at this point because we were concerned he wasn’t going to make it,” Dr. Abby Tarbox, ICU direction at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, said.

“I was relieved,” Gelund Hawkins, Reaves’ mother said. “Glad they kept on working with him so he could live. That’s the miracle right there. They said he’s a miracle child and he is. He’s mine.”

While Reaves was hospitalized he celebrated his 42nd birthday. His oldest son turned 18 and graduated from high school.

He also lost a lot of weight and he’s still working to regain his energy, but he’s happy to finally be heading home.

“I walked in,” he said. “[I’m] happy to walk out. A lot of people haven’t, so I’m blessed about that.”

Reaves said he’s looking forward to playing with his 3-year-old son and grabbing some food at McDonald’s.