CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for AIDS Garden Chicago.

It’s the city’s first public park that memorialize those we’ve lost to the HIV epidemic. It’s also meant to inspire those who continue to fight the disease.

The 2.5 acre park is at the original location of the historic Belmont Rocks on the lakefront. It includes unique areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.

Lightfoot said it has never been more important to immortalize Belmont Rocks’ legacy as a safe space where people could gather, support one another and be their full selves.

She reflected Thursday on her memories of the height of the AIDS epidemic, and all of the lives lost.

