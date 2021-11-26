After Thanksgiving, Chicago holiday spirit in full swing

CHICAGO — Now that Thanksgiving is over, holiday spirit is in full swing in the Chicagoland area.

Chicago is welcoming back visitors to celebrate the season once again.

Navy Pier switched on the lights for the area’s largest indoor light sculpture experience. “Light Up the Lake” features displays with more than 600 thousand lights.

There’s also ice skating, an authentic beer garden, train rides — and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa Claus also made an appearance Friday aboard the CTA Holiday Train. For the first time in two years, people can once again catch a ride on the holiday train and bus.

Last year, people weren’t allowed to ride the rails with the festive train due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Masks are required as well as social distancing encouraged. Santa will wave to riders from his sleigh on the open-air flatcar carrying his reindeer and decorations. The Holiday Train will travel all eight rail lines through Dec. 22.

The new “Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along” begins Friday through Dec. 17.