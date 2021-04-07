After sleepless night for mother, missing Irving Park 13-year-old boy found safe on South Side

CHICAGO — After a long sleepless night, a mother was reunited Wednesday with her 13-year-old son.

Wednesday afternoon, mother Elizabeth Chacon met volunteers at Patrick Henry Elementary to hand out flyers.

Her 13-year-old son Victor Chacon disappeared Tuesday night around 5 p.m. from their home near Berteau and Kimball. His mother said he got upset when she told him he could not play a video game.

“He’s a disabled child. He got upset put his sandals on and he left,” said Chacon. “I ran after him and he was gone.”

She said she searched the area and nearby parks all night, but her son was nowhere to be found. At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, WGN News’ cameras were rolling when she received a call from Chicago police.

“Good news? You have him?” she said “Thank you, they found him mami.”

A detective drove to her and confirmed the child they found was wearing the same red short and green Christmas pajama pants Victor left home in.

She rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was taken for an evaluation, to be reunited. Chacon learned he was found on the South Side.

“That’s super far from here. I have no idea but right now they didn’t want to bombard him with those questions,” they said. “They wanted to put his safety, to confirm it was him and we’ll go from there.”