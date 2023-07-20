CHICAGO — Teens on the South side are getting the opportunity to have hands-on training in emergency medicine.

For the first time, After School Matters is offering an emergency medical responders program and possibly a career for teens between the ages of 13 and18.

The program gives teens the opportunity to sound sirens, check speakers while also practicing triaging their classmates and testing torniquets.

Superior Ambulance, which partners with After School Matters is a mobile classroom.

After School Matters has been a Chicago staple for more than three decades, serving about 19,000 teens a year, giving them the opportunity to further their education and potentially giving them opportunities in the medical field as an EMR or emergency medical responder.

“I never thought I’d be working on an ambulance, but I enjoy it,” Morgan Mcdougle, one of the teens in training said.

Once the teens turn 18 and complete their six-week program with a state certification, they become eligible to start working on a real ambulance and going on real calls.

Biana Goolsby, the Superior Air-Ground Ambulance instructor thinks more schools should take the opportunity to allow EMR and EMT classes.

“They can work side by side with an EMT doing basic transport calls or bls calls EMT 911 so many opportunities starting as an EMR,” Goolsby said.

For many teens, this is just a start in their journey into the field of medicine.

“I want to be a pediatrician when I grow up this is the first thing I saw so I jumped on it,” Morgan Mcdougle, another EMR in training said.

This is the first time After Class Matters has offered the program but will be back next year.

For more on After School Matters, visit their site: After School Matters Chicago | ASM | Chicago Teen Programs