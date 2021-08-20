After over 150 Chicago area expressway shootings this year, ISP installing license plate reader cameras

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police is adding license plate reader cameras to Chicago area expressways after more than 150 shootings were reported so far this year.

Earlier in the year, ISP received a $12.5 million grant for the purchase of the specialized cameras to read license plates at high speeds.

“This investment in expressway cameras further strengthens the Illinois State Police’s ability to hold violent offenders accountable and fulfill our mission to help all Illinois residents live safely,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Our roadways should be connections between communities, not crime scenes, and the ISP will offer the additional support necessary to local law enforcement in Chicago to protect traveling residents.”

As of Thursday, state police reported 157 shootings across Chicago area expressways.

The most recent deadly shooting happened Tuesday night as Denise Huguelet, 67, of Orland Park, was headed home from a White Sox game. She was shot in the back while riding in the passenger seat on the Dan Ryan and killed.

“She had a smile that would light up an entire room. If you were having a bad day and she smiled at you, you would instantly feel better,” a former student said.

Illinois State Police continues to work with IDOT and CDOT to assist with the installation of more than 200 license plate reader cameras over the next year.

The images from these cameras will not be used for petty offenses, such as speeding.