After more than 150 years, Mercy Hospital plans to close

CHICAGO – After 150 years and decades of financial trouble, Mercy Hospital is closing its doors.

Hundreds will soon be out of a job as of February 1, 2021. The facility first opened in 1852.

Union reps for the lower wage workers said that group will suffer the most.

“It was devastating,” said Teamsters Local 473 President Debra Simmons-Peterson. Disheartening. Our members there are at low wages.”

The union represents nearly 300 workers at Mercy.

“Some of them have been there half of their lives,” she said. “Working in environmental services, transportation and CNAs. Some of them, Mercy is the only job they have ever had.”

Officials with the hospital blame the financial hardships on many things, including a population decline in the area, a decrease in hospital reimbursements and updated facilities to the north and west.

The hospital made national headlines with the former fiance of Dr. Tamra O’Neal shot her to death in the parking lot.

He then went inside and shot and killed pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez.

The union president said she will continue to be in communication with her members and will continue to hold out hope that the hospital will remain open.