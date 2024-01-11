CHICAGO — Several rideshare drivers on Thursday protested outside Midway Airport for better safety and stable pay as the city continues to deal with workers being targeted.

Recent research found that 74% of Illinois drivers surveyed have experienced threats or assaults in the last year – higher than what’s been reported nationally.

“We go out there every day, risking our lives, doing this for, essentially, less than minimum wage,” a protester told reporters.

The drivers say they would continue calling for City Council to pass the Chicago Fair Share Ordinance, an initiative spearheaded by the Chicago Gig Alliance. The ordinance would make ride-sharing platforms safer and support drivers in earning predictable wages.

Last week, police said three suspects, currently at large, were involved in the shooting of a rideshare driver on the city’s West Side. The shooting, which allegedly occurred amid a carjacking attempt, left the driver critically wounded.

The shooting was the second time in as many weeks a rideshare driver had been shot in the Austin neighborhood.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.