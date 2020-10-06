After fire destroys North Side homeless encampment, residents say someone started it

CHICAGO — A homeless encampment on Chicago’s North Side went up in flames Monday morning, leaving several people injured and the belongings of many destroyed.

Carlos Rivera was left sweeping up what little he had left Tuesday after his tent was destroyed in the fire at the encampment on Belmont Avenue and Kedzie Avenue. Rivera said he lost everything he owned.

“I got up in the morning and went out for a shave, and when I looked to the side my tent was on fire,” Rivera said.

While the Chicago Fire Department didn’t say whether they thought the fire was intentional Tuesday, residents say they saw two men set fire to two tents before running away.

“I mean I tried to stop the fire but it was just impossible; I got burned in the process, I threw water on there but the flames came and hit my hand and that was it,” Rivera said.

People experiencing homelessness have enough to worry about, but now they say they’re concerned about their own safety in a place they call home.

Now residents are working to rebuild, sorting through debris and cleaning up their space. Homeless advocacy groups were quick to offer support, including the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, which donated blankets, toiletries and tents.

“Already individuals out here are going through things emotionally and this just compounded things for them,” said Ali Simmons, the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

Avondale Mutual Aid is also raising money for the few who are affected. Residents say it’s an encouraging sign during this tough time.

“I didn’t expect any help at all. The clothes I’m wearing right now I got from the community because all I had was my pajamas and that was it,” Rivera said. “When things happen, urgent things happen, the community comes together and I see that today.”