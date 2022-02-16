After 31 years, Fast Track closes in West Loop

CHICAGO — After 31 years in business, hot dog restaurant Fast Track closed Wednesday in the West Loop.

All day long, the line stretched out of the door as patrons tried to get their last taste of the establishment.

The iconic spot, located in the 600 block of West Lake Street, has been featured in movies, TV shows and commercials since it opened 31 years ago.

Owner Ed Tefka said COVID-19 played a factor in the decision to close.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time things have not been going in a forward direction in the last several years and certainly COVID did not help,” Tefka said.

Due to the prime location by Ogilvie Transportation Center, Tefka said they have lost a huge customer base due to many working remotely.

As West Loop continues to transition over the years from commercial to residential, he decided the time was right to sell. Tefka said the proposal is for seven stories with a penthouse on top.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“We’re very thankful to the wonderful people,” Tefka said. “I want to thank everyone who has been so kind and today we were tremendously overwhelmed with who showed up. It will break some people’s hearts, it will break my heart even more.”