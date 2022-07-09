CHICAGO — Beats, bites, beer and so much more are a part of the 10th annual Square Roots Festival in Lincoln Square this weekend.

This not so standard street festival has a diverse lineup of music and a unique craft beer experience which includes beers brewed exclusively for the event, like the one Half Acre Beer company will be presenting.

“We’re the premier sponsor so went big or go home,” Half Acre’s Keli Platek said. “We want people to recognize that we brew beer here for the people that live here. It might go outside of state lines but ultimately, we live here and we want to share our creative nature with the community.

After about a three-year hiatus square roots Chicago is back and ready to serve its purpose for local business.

More information at squareroots.org

The festival has a $10 suggested entry donation which organizers say will help support the community all year round.

Festivalgoers will be treated to a diverse lineup across four stages. The festival runs through 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.