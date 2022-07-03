CHICAGO — All of the sights and sounds of African and Caribbean culture will be on display in Chicago this weekend.

The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life is making it’s 29th appearance in Chicago featuring art, food and music derived from Jamaica and the music genres of Reggae, Afrobeat and more.

According to the IFOL’s website, there are 200 vendors and 50-plus music acts set to perform during the festival, which is taking place July 2-4 from 2 – 10 p.m. in Washington Park near 55th St and Cottage Grove Ave.

“It’s to expose our culture, Africa’s best culture,” said the festival’s founder Ephraim M. Martin. “There’s going to be a lot of shopping so, you can take something home with you … and it’s going to be massive here with entertainers from all around the world.”