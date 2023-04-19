CHICAGO — Aetna Better Health of Illinois is trying to help Chicagoans with their laundry.

The program is partnering with laundromats across the state to give back to underserved communities — and providing free laundry Wednesday.

“This collaboration with local laundromats is helping us achieve our mission to improve the overall health of our communities,” said Rushil Desai, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “By providing a critical lifeline to medical care, literacy programs, and healthy foods, Aetna looks to ensure care is attainable to all.”

Free laundry is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

1400 E. 47th St Unit A in the Kenwood neighborhood from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

7120 S Yates Blvd in the South Shore neighborhood from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Limit of two laundry cycles per participating family.

Not only can you get free laundry, AETNA is offering health screenings, food insecurity programs and story-time reading for kids.

For more information, go to: www.aetnabetterhealth.com