CHICAGO — The band Aerosmith has announced that it is rescheduling several stops on its farewell tour after an injury in the group.

The band made the announcement in a statement shared on its website on Monday.

According to the statement, the group’s singer, Steven Tyler, said that he had suffered vocal cord damage during a concert on Saturday, which has forced the group to postpone several stops on the tour, including the upcoming show at the United Center in Chicago.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.” Singer Steven Tyler said in a statement.

The group is currently on its “Peace Out” farewell tour and had made three stops around the U.S. before their show in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, when Tyler suffered his injury.

The Chicago show, which would have been the group’s fifth stop on the tour, was set to take place on Friday, Sept. 15, and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago.

The band says it is postponing six stops on the tour:

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan, at the Little Caesars Arena. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 18, 2023.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 15, 2023.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC, at the Capital One Arena. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 27, 2023.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at the Scotiabank Arena. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 12, 2023

Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at the PNC Arena. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 24, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This show was originally set to take place on Sept. 21, 2023.

Visit the band’s website for details on the tour and the recently rescheduled shows.