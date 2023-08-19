CHICAGO — It was an unforgettable experience for spectators as military jets and planes soared over Lake Michigan on Saturday for day one of the 64th annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

Many were looking up at the sky to catch a glimpse of the incredible aerial performances.

“It’s really nice and very cool getting to see all these planes flying in the air and doing cool tricks,” spectator Analeigh Rodriguez said.

More than 2 million people are expected along the lakefront throughout the weekend to see the stunning displays.

“It’s a bit loud, but that’s the best part about it,” said spectator Kia Doggett.

With the load roars of the engines, some had their own creative ways to cope with the noise.

“It’s very loud. You just drink more and you’re fine,” Chevoughn Donohue said.

This year’s headliners include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights passed the baton to each other mid-air before handing it off to community activist Andrew Holmes when they landed.

Despite all the fun, the aerial excitement marks the end of the summer season.

“You know, I’m like, the summer’s over. So now I need to fly to Miami to keep it going,” said Louis Carter, another spectator.

Day two of the show is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.